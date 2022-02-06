Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Nishad Party on Sunday released another list of three candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

The candidates and their respective constituencies are Ketaki Singh (Bansdeeh), Ramesh Singh (Shahganj), and Rishi Tripathi (Nautanwa).

Nishad Party is an ally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming polls.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

