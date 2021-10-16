Jaipur, Oct 16 (PTI) NITI Aayog Deputy Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Saturday visited the Jaipur Foot centre of the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) here.

He inspected the manufacturing process of the Jaipur Foot and also met beneficiaries drawn from different parts of the country.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 7-Month-Old Boy Branded With Hot Iron by Tantrik To Cure Fever and Cold, Case Registered.

Founder and chief patron of the organisation D R Mehta gave a presentation on the working of the Jaipur Foot organisation and informed that about 20 lakh people have so far been rehabilitated with artificial limbs, callipers, and other aids and appliances in India and abroad.

Jaipur Foot has proved to be a boon for the disabled as it is technologically advanced and comes at a low cost, he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Anthem Song Sung by Padma Shri Kailash Kher To Promote Vaccination Drive Across India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)