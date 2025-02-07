Amaravati, Feb 7 (PTI) A team led by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Friday to discuss the state's financial situation, among other topics.

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister P Keshav and senior officials were also present at the meeting.

Also Read | Infosys Mysore Layoffs: IT Giant Reportedly Fires Nearly 700 Freshers From Mysuru Campus After Few Months of Onboarding, Claims NITES.

The discussion focused on the state's financial situation and the Viksit AP-2047 Vision Document, an official release said.

The meeting between the NITI Aayog representatives and CM Naidu was significant as it took place ahead of the AP Budget presentation.

Also Read | AAP Candidates' Poaching: ACB Sleuths Not Allowed To Enter Arvind Kejriwal's House in Delhi (Watch Videos).

The release further noted that Naidu and Keshav had recently met 16th Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)