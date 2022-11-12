New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced sanctioning new projects worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore in the northeast India region.

At the concluding press conference of the review of NH projects in North East Region in Guwahati, Gadkari said these projects include roads, ropeways, RoBs, and major bridges across the River Brahmaputra and other water bodies.

According to a statement from his ministry on Friday, Gadkari said multi-modal logistics parks had been also proposed at Udaipur in Tripura and Silchar in Assam.

Gadkari said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi work to bridge the connectivity gap in the northeast and give momentum to transport infrastructure in the region in underway.

The Minister said around 50 way side amenities and 50 view points are also being developed.

Once completed, they would give a significant boost to the tourism sector and economy in the region, the statement quoted the minister as saying. (ANI)

