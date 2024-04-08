Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Nagpur on Monday ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The two leaders met at the residence of Nitin Gadkari in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission To Install GPS Location Tracking System in Vehicles Used for LS Polls.

"Met Mr. @myogiadityanath ji at Nagpur residence," Nitin Gadkari posted on X.

Earlier today, expressing his confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the Lok Sabha elections, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that this is the first election after the Independence where the public is already aware of the results that "Ayenge to Modi hi."

Also Read | NEET UG 2024: NTA Re-Opens Registration Window for Medical Entrance Exam at neet.ntaonline.in, Check How to Apply.

Addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra's Wardha, CM Yogi said in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs in Parliament (80 Lok Sabha seats), people are confident in supporting the BJP.

"The first voting in the 2024 elections is to be held on April 19. I have come from Uttar Pradesh, where there are 80 Lok Sabha seats, which will be voted in seven phases. Everyone is confident about it and there is a similar feeling of confidence in Rajasthan too," he said.

"Probably, this is the first election after independence that the public is already aware of the results. That result is that only Modi will come," he added.

CM Yogi Adityanath also mentioned that the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who led India's independence, had made Wardha his place of work.

"At that time the campaign he had started to shake the foreign rule, the people of Maharashtra By adopted it and contributed to taking India's independence to new heights. Mathura and Vrindavan were identified as Rangotsav for Holi in UP. Earlier, the song was played "Holi Khele Raghuveera Awadh Mein". But Lord Ram did not play Holi in Awadh for 500 years. For the first time, Ram Lalla has shown the picture of the new India from Ayodhya," he said.

Maharashtra sends the second-highest 48 MPs to the parliament. The polling in the state will be held in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 23 seats, followed by Shiv Sena (undivided) with 18 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)