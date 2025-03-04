New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): In a development towards India's vision of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi flagged off the first-ever trials of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks launched by Tata Motors in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a release.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Gadkari said, "Hydrogen is the fuel of the future with immense potential to transform India's transportation sector by reducing emissions and enhancing energy self-reliance. Such Initiatives will accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility in heavy-duty trucking and move us closer to an efficient, low-carbon future. I congratulate Tata Motors for taking the lead in this significant step towards enabling hydrogen-powered green and smart transportation."

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said, "Hydrogen is an important fuel for India's transition to a sustainable and zero-carbon future. The beginning of this trial is a significant step forward in showcasing the potential of green hydrogen in decarbonizing India's transportation sector. This initiative, part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, reflects our commitment to driving innovation and achieving India's energy independence while contributing to global climate goals. I applaud Tata Motors for taking the lead in this pioneering effort."

This historic trial, marks a significant step towards sustainable long-distance cargo transportation in the country, as Tata Motors underscores its commitment to leading the charge in sustainable mobility solutions, aligning with India's broader green energy goals.

The company was awarded the tender for this trial, which is funded by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. It marks a significant step forward in assessing the real-world commercial viability of using hydrogen powered vehicles for long distance haulage as well as setting-up the requisite enabling infrastructure for their seamless operation.

The trial phase will span up to 24 months and involves deployment of 16 advanced hydrogen-powered vehicles with varying configurations and payload capacities.

These trucks, equipped with new age Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engines (H2-ICE) and Fuel Cell (H2-FCEV) technologies, will be tested on India's most prominent freight routes, including those around Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Surat, Vadodara, Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, highlighted Tata Motors' preparedness, saying, "Tata Motors is deeply honored to be at the forefront of driving India's transformation towards greener, smarter, and sustainable mobility. As a company with a long-standing commitment to nation-building, we have continuously embraced innovation to develop mobility solutions that contribute to India's growth and development. Today, with the commencement of these hydrogen truck trials, we are proud to further this legacy by pioneering the transition to clean, zero emission energy for long haul transportation. We are grateful to the Government of India for their visionary leadership in making this possible, and we remain committed to playing our part in building sustainable, future ready mobility solutions that will deliver better performance and efficiency," added the ministry release. (ANI)

