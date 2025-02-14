Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated two newly constructed four-lane flyovers in Lucknow, built at a cost of Rs 440 crore.

Nitin Gadkari also announced the approval of several key infrastructure projects aimed at improving connectivity in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to his handle on X, Gadkari posted, "Adding a new chapter of National Highways in the development of Uttar Pradesh, today in Lucknow the Munshi Pulia and Khurramnagar Flyover constructed for Rs 440 crores were inaugurated in the presence of the country's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, popular Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, state ministers and MPs, MLAs and officials."

"Uttar Pradesh is a symbol of India's cultural identity. Roads worth Rs 1 lakh 45 thousand crores are being constructed in the state. In this series, Khurramnagar and Munshi Pulia flyovers have been inaugurated today in Lucknow. A total of 69 spans have been built in the Khurramnagar flyover for Rs 270 crore on National Highway 24A, which includes a 76-meter-long concrete bow-string on the Kukrel river and 50-meter-long steel spans at Sector 25 intersection, Khurramnagar intersection and Jagrani intersection and many other necessary structures," he said.

Adding further added, "Necessary structures have also been developed on both sides to prevent water logging on the roadside. A total of 41 spans have been built in the 4-lane Munshi Pulia flyover at a cost of Rs 170.60 crore, out of which 4 steel spans have been provided at the Munshi Pulia intersection. Apart from this, a drainage system and service road facility have also been provided. Busy areas of Lucknow like Indira Nagar, Jankipuram, Aliganj, Kusi Road, Vikas Nagar, Gomti Nagar, Mahanagar, Teedi Pulia and Khurkamnagar have benefited from these flyovers."

"Travel has become faster and easier than before. Special barriers have been installed on the viaduct section to reduce noise in these flyovers, which will provide relief to the people living nearby from traffic noise. This flyover is a part of Ayodhya Marg, which will promote religious pilgrimages, industries and tourism," he said.

Gadkari also announced that among the major initiatives, the Agra-Aligarh Package-1, spanning 65 km, has been approved at a cost of Rs 3,100 crore, while the Badaun-Bareilly Package-4, covering 39 km, is set for Rs 2,100 crore investment.

Additional projects, including the construction of bypasses in Raebareli-Jaunpur, Bareilly, and Mungarabadshahapur, were also greenlit.

Gadkari emphasised the government's commitment to the state's all-round development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with a total investment of over Rs 10,000 crore in national highways and road infrastructure. Taking to his handle on X, Nitin Gadkari posted, "The approval of new projects was announced today. For Agra-Aligarh Package-1, 2, 65 km route has been approved at a cost of 3100 crores. For Badaun-Bareilly Package-4, the 39 km route has been approved at a cost of 2100 crores. In the Raebareli-Jaunpur route, the construction of the Greenfield bypass in Lalganj Ajhara, Mohanganj and Raniganj has been approved at a cost of 1300 crores. In Bareilly, the construction of a 29 km bypass has been approved at a cost of 1100 crores. From Kodarkut to Bela, 26 km, 4-lane has been approved at a cost of 920 crores. In Mungarabadshahapur, the 2-lane bypass has been approved at a cost of 200 crores. Also, under CRIF, proposals worth 1,000 crores have been approved in the state, out of which four proposals are from the Lucknow region. Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned for ROB under Setubandhan Yojana."

"Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, we are committed to the all-round development of the state by building national highways in Uttar Pradesh," he posted on X. (ANI)

