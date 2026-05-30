India News | Nitin Nabin Backs 'Dhami Model' to Secure 3rd Consecutive BJP Victory in 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday asserted that "Dhami Model" would be the most suitable and effective approach for the upcoming 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections, rather than adopting the strategy forged for recent polls in Assam and West Bengal.

During an informal interaction with mediapersons in Dehradun, Nabin said that the work carried out by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's government in line with the traditions and values of Devbhoomi (the Land of the Gods) would play a decisive role in securing the party's third consecutive victory in the state.

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When asked which model the BJP would adopt in the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Assam or West Bengal, Nitin Nabin responded saying that "Uttarakhand does not require any external model".

This interaction comes on the final day of his three-day tour to Dehradun from May 28 to 30, during which he attended several party organisational programs and other events.

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Earlier in the day, Nitin Nabin arrived at Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dehradun to perform prayers and the 'Jalabhishek' ritual.

He performed the rituals for Jalabhishek with devotion and offered milk, water (Jal), and flowers to the Shivling.

He also addressed a meeting of the Booth Committee 138 in Garhi Cantt in Dehradun, where he praised the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" programme in showcasing grassroots contributors working silently in society.

He said the programme brings forward stories of individuals who work for social change without seeking recognition.

"Through Mann ki Baat, we get to hear of people across the country who served society through their hard work and resolve, and keep doing their work without coming into the limelight. Such people do not want fame, but they want a change in society through their work," BJP chief Nabin said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative helps give a national platform to such efforts.

"Through the efforts of the Prime Minister, these people receive a platform, and the citizens of the country also learn how people in different regions are serving society with such a selfless spirit, without any expectations," he said.

A day earlier, Nabin and CM Dhami also held meetings with all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Uttarakhand at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, The Madhuban, as part of preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt said the discussions focused on strengthening the party organisation and electoral strategy.

"A list of 100 intellectuals from each Assembly constituency will be prepared, and contact will be established with them. Coordination between the government and organisation must be strengthened, and MLAs should help in strengthening booths where teams are incomplete," he added.

Bhatt further said, "For seats where the BJP could not win, MPs and MLAs will be given additional responsibility, and full-time workers will also be deployed. There was no discussion on any MLA survey. For seats won with narrow margins, efforts will be made to increase victory margins." (ANI)

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