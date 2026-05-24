India News | Nitin Nabin Chairs Karnataka BJP Core Committee Meeting, Discusses Bengaluru Municipal Polls

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI): BJP national president Nitin Nabin chaired the Karnataka BJP core committee meeting here on Sunday and discussed preparations for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections and Graduates and Teachers' Constituency polls.

BJP MP Jagadish Shettar told reporters, "Many issues he has discussed, and directed us to prepare for the next BBMP elections and Graduates and Teachers' Constituency Elections."

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The Supreme Court has extended the deadline for the Bengaluru Municipal Corporation elections till August 31. In an order on May 20, a bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi directed for no further extension in the BBMP polls.

Nitin Nabin wrote on X, "Today in Karnataka, participated in a meeting with MPs, MLAs, MLCs, State Office Bearers, and Morcha State Presidents & General Secretaries. The session also included State Media, Social Media & IT Department Convenors, Division & District Incharges, District Presidents, and the State Prashikshan Team. Held productive discussions on organisational strengthening, enhancing coordination & cadre engagement, and finalising the roadmap for upcoming programs."

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Further, Shettar questioned Congress' apprehension about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka. He said, "I don't know why Congress is bothered about the SIR. I don't understand why there is apprehension for Congress with those bogus voters. We have seen the result of West Bengal. All the bogus voters have been deleted."

Earlier, Congress leaders had criticised the SIR exercise and hinted at taking it up to the Supreme Court. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has called a Congress Legislative Party meeting today.

Meanwhile, Nitin Nabin also met with the senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru today. He also offered prayers at the Shri Kadumalleswara Swamy Temple in Malleshwaram, where he was accompanied by state BJP chief BY Vijayendra and LoP R Ashoka. (ANI)

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