India News | Nitin Nabin Performs 'Jalabhishek' at Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 30 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday morning arrived at Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dehradun to perform prayers and 'Jalabhishek' ritual.

He performed the rituals for Jalabhishek with devotion and offered milk, water (Jal), and flowers to the Shivling.

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The temple visit comes on the final day of his three-day tour to Dehradun from May 28 to 30, during which he attended several party organisational programs.

A day earlier, Nabin, along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and other senior party leaders, visited the residence of former Uttarakhand CM Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri in Dehradun to pay tribute to the late leader and offer condolences to his family.

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CM Dhami said Khanduri consistently upheld the organisation's ideology and the spirit of "Nation First", adding that his disciplined leadership and commitment to public service would continue to inspire generations within the party.

Ritu Bhushan Khanduri, Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly and daughter of the late former Chief Minister, expressed gratitude for the visit.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "I express my deep gratitude to the National President and the National General Secretary for visiting our home and paying tribute to my revered father, General BC Khanduri. Their visit shows their love and respect for my father, and I am very grateful to them."

Later, Nitin Nabin and CM Dhami also held meetings with all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Uttarakhand at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, The Madhuban, as part of preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt said the discussions focused on strengthening the party organisation and electoral strategy.

"A list of 100 intellectuals from each Assembly constituency will be prepared, and contact will be established with them. Coordination between the government and organisation must be strengthened, and MLAs should help in strengthening booths where teams are incomplete," he added.

Bhatt further said, "For seats where the BJP could not win, MPs and MLAs will be given additional responsibility, and full-time workers will also be deployed. There was no discussion on any MLA survey. For seats won with narrow margins, efforts will be made to increase victory margins." (ANI)

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