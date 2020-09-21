Patna, Sep 20 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday condemned the MP's misbehavior with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, saying it was against parliamentary traditions and dignity.

The Rajya Sabha had earlier in the day passed the two key farm Bills amid a ruckus as opposition members climbed on to the chairman' podium, flung the rule book at Harivansh and tore official papers.

Also Read | West Bengal: Newly-Constructed Crematorium Collapses Into Hooghly River Before Inauguration in Howrah.

"The attack on Rajya Sabha deputy chairman is against parliamentary traditions and dignity. It is condemnable. I am stunned and pained," Kumar tweeted.

"Today's incident has harmed the dignity of Parliament. We must keep in mind the dignity of Parliament and honour the chair in democracy," he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan to Impose Section 144 From Tomorrow in Several Districts Including Jaipur Due to COVID-19 Surge.

Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

The Bills were passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)