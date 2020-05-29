India News | Nitish for Segregating Recent Arrivals from Other Inmates at Quarantine Centres

Patna, May 29 (PTI) With more and more migrants returning to Bihar testing positive for COVID-19, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday called for containing the infection by segregating recent arrivals from those staying at quarantine centres for some time.

The state government has made it mandatory for migrant workers, who have been returning in droves, to undergo a 14-day quarantine before they could be allowed to go home and receive a remittance of Rs 1,000 inclusive of travel expenses.

More than 15 lakh migrants have returned to Bihar since the beginning of the month, when the Centre agreed to run special trains to ferry them home.

According to the state health department, more than 2,000 migrants have tested positive since May 3.

At a high-level meeting Kumar chaired to review the pandemic situation, he directed officials to ensure that those who have returned to the state recently be kept separate from other inmates at quarantine centres.

He also told officials to ensure that those till stuck in other parts of the country because of a lockdown and wanted to return, be helped to come back and formalities to this end be completed in consultation with the respective state governments within a day or two.

He reiterated the need for setting up more isolation centres and proper quarantine arrangements for NRIs returning by Gaya-bound flights.

Kumar said a task force, headed by the state's development commissioner, has been set up for the economic rehabilitation of migrants.

"District magistrates should conduct skill mapping of the migrant workers in their respective areas of jurisdiction and help them get gainfully employed once they are deemed fit," Kumar said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar and DGP Gupteshwar Pandey while cabinet colleagues, officials of various departments and DMs and SPs of all districts were connected through video conferencing.

