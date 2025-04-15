New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here to constitute a medical board of doctors to examine health of mother of Vikas Yadav, accused in Nitish Katara murder case.

A bench headed by Justices Abhay S Oka directed the AIIMS, Delhi, to examine the mother of Yadav immediately who is hospitalised in Yashoda hospital in Ghaziabad.

The report to be filed before the apex court, said the bench while posting the matter for hearing on April 21.

Yadav, who is serving a 25-year-long jail term in 2002 Nitish Katara murder case, had moved the apex court seeking interim release from the jail saying in view of her mother's health condition.

Earlier, the top court had asked the medical board, to be constituted to examine Yadav's mother and to file its report before it.

Today, during the hearing the bench was informed that Uttar Pradesh government took seven days to constitute the medical board and Delhi governments took 10 days for medical board to examine Yadav's mother and by then time his mother was discharged from the hospital.

However, Yadav's counsel said that his mother was again admitted to the hospital. Thereafter, the apex court directed AIIMS to constitute the medical board to examine Yadav's mother health condition.

Yadav in his application said his mother is admitted in Yashoda Hospital, Ghaziabad, and is being treated in the ICU.

Due to the serious condition of his mother, Yadav's assistance and presence is needed, said application.

Yadav's plea raising the issue of denial of remission benefit to him has also been pending before the apex court.

A trial court in May 2008 held Vikas Yadav guilty of murdering Nitish Katara for being in a relationship with his sister.

On October 3, 2016, the apex court gave jail term without any benefit of remission to Vikas Yadav, son of controversial Uttar Pradesh politician DP Yadav, and his cousin Vishal Yadav for their role in the kidnapping and killing of business executive Katara.

They kidnapped Katara from a marriage party on the intervening night of February 16-17, 2002 and then killed him for his alleged affair with Vikas' sister Bharti Yadav.

Bharti was the daughter of Uttar Pradesh politician DP Yadav. (ANI)

