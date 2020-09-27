Patna (Bihar) [India], September 27 (ANI): Gupteshwar Pandey, the former Bihar Director General of Police (DGP), joined the Janata Dal (U) on Sunday at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna--a month ahead of the state assembly elections and said that he doesn't understand politics but has joined the party on Nitish Kumar's request.

"I was called by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself and asked to join. Whatever the party asks me to do, I will do. I don't understand politics. I am a simple person who has spent his time working for the downtrodden section of society," Pandey told ANI

Gupteshwar, who recently took voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), had earlier met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday and but said that he has not taken any decision on contesting the elections.

"I came here to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and to thank him as he gave me absolute freedom to serve my duties as DGP. I have yet not taken any decision on contesting polls," he had said.

Pandey quit as DGP after his request for voluntary retirement was approved on Tuesday by the Bihar government, which waived a three-month mandatory cooling-off period.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

