Patna (Bihar) [India] June 28 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left for Delhi from Patna earlier today. The JD(U) working committee meet will be held in Delhi on June 29, which will be attended by the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the JD(U) took to its official X handle and posted a video of Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Minister for Water Resources & Parliamentary Affairs and quoted him as saying, "A meeting of the National Executive has been organised in Delhi to review the current political scenario and preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections-2025."

A day before, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said JD(U) and BJP will keep working together for good governance in Bihar. PM Narendra Modi said this after meeting with JD(U) MPs in Delhi on Thursday.

"Had a great meeting with @Jduonline MPs. Our Parties have a long history of working together and fighting poor governance, corruption and criminalisation in Bihar. The leadership of @NitishKumar Ji has taken Bihar on the path of development. We will keep working together for good governance," PM Modi had said in a post on X and shared pictures from the meeting.

Nitish Kumar, returned to the NDA and took oath as Bihar CM with BJP's support, after leaving the alliance and joining Rashtriya Janata Dal-led 'Mahagathbandhan' in August 2022. Kumar's JDU contested the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in alliance with the BJP.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to the Bihar assembly elections, former Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday had expressed his desire for the NDA to form a government with full majority in the state.

Choubey said the BJP "should come to power on its own" as he emphasised taking the allies along. He said that the Chief-Ministerial candidate will be decided post-election and added that the party does not accept any "imports."

Bihar is expected to vote for its 243-member legislative assembly in October 2025. (ANI)

