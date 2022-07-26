Patna, Jul 26 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated himself at his residence on the advice of doctors, officials said on Tuesday.

Kumar had also contracted the virus in January this year and experienced mild symptoms, they said.

Also Read | Samsung Hires Semiconductor Expert Kim Woo-Pyeong From Apple: Report.

“On the advice of doctors, he has isolated himself at his residence. He was not feeling well for the last two-three days,” a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. “The CM has requested all those who came in contact with him in the last two-three days to get themselves tested and take necessary precautions,” it added.

A senior official said Kumar could not attend the swearing in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Monday as he was not keeping well.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Rajasthan, Odisha; Respite For Gujarat As Rains to Recede Till July End.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)