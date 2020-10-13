Patna (Bihar) [India], October 13 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Chief Nitish Kumar will address four rallies on Wednesday as part of Janata Dal-United campaign for Bihar assembly elections.

He will address rallies in Banka, Bhagalpur, Munger and Patna marking the start of an intense campaign for the polls by the JD-U leader. He will address rallies at Jamui, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura and Patna on Thursday.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Bypoll 2020: BJP Candidate M Raghunandan Rao Files Nomination from Dubbak Assembly Seat.

Bihar will go for three-phased elections beginning October 28.

JD-U, BJP, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Moarch (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) are contesting polls together. (ANI)

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti Released; Ex-Jammu & Kashmir CM Was in Detention Since August 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)