By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 16 (ANI): Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) national president Chirag Paswan on Friday accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of playing the "coalition card" forcing the BJP to speak against the LJP.

Also Read | NEET 2020 Results Declared: Shoyeb Aftab of Odisha Secures All India 1st Rank, Scores 100% Marks With Perfect 720 Score!.

Responding to the barbs of BJP leaders that LJP is a "vote-cutter", Paswan told ANI, "I don't understand why I can't expand my party and I would only be a vote cutter. I understand why the BJP is making such statement. I understand the vocabulary and where it is coming from. The Chief Minister is disturbed as LJP is fighting election alone and how it can dent his chances. This is Chief Minister's style as he never says it by himself and makes others speak."

Paswan said he was a bit disappointed when senior leaders like Sushil Modi, Bhupender Yadav and Prakash Javdekar are speaking Chief minister's language but understood they are making the statement under coalition compulsions.

Also Read | Festive Season 2020: Potters Hope Business Booms Due to Deepawali, India-China Dispute.

"They were speaking about Ram Vilas Paswan ji's party. They paid tribute two days back but now they are accusing us of being vote cutter. Wherever my father would be he will not be happy listening to this. Sushil Modi was one of the closest friends of my father. I am not angry with the comments but a little disappointed. I do understand how the chief minister must be exerting pressure on them," Paswan said.

He said that who will be a vote cutter will be decided on November 10 and added that he has blind faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar will have best double engine government when BJP and LJP form the next regime.

Earlier, ahead of the Bihar Assembly election 2020, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed LJP president Chirag Paswan. The Union Minister said that Chirag is trying to mislead the people of Bihar by taking names of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

"Chirag Paswan has chosen a separate path in Bihar. He is trying to mislead people by taking names of senior BJP leaders. We don't have any B or C team. NDA will get a three-fourth majority. Chirag's party will be left as a vote cutter party," said Javadekar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)