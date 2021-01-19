Patna, Jan 19 (PTI) Bihar police chief SK Singhal was on Tuesday summoned by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who took stock of the probe into the high-profile murder case of airline official Rupesh Kumar Singh, which has brought the government under heavy opposition fire.

Singhal briefed Kumar about the investigation into the killing of Singh who was sprayed with bullets here last week while waiting inside his car for the gates of his apartment to open.

Singh was said to be sociable and well connected and his apartment here, situated about a kilometre away from the CM's residence and the Raj Bhavan, have been teeming with visitors offering condolences, many of them high-profile political figures.

Those who have met his bereaved wife and two children at his house here include former Deputy CM and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi.

Among those who have driven all the way to Saran, his ancestral place, to offer succour to the father of the 40- year-old are RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan and Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha.

Singhal had last week said that the murder was a case of "contract killing" and hinted that a breakthrough could be expected shortly.

During the meeting with the chief minister he was asked to expeditiously "crack the case and ensure that the accused were sent behind bars".

Kumar also asked the DGP, in whom the government has reposed its trust by awarding a two-year tenure that extends well beyond his age of superannuation, to act tough against those involved in serious offences elsewhere in the state. PTI

