Patna, Feb 27 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday urged the judiciary to continue helping the government in its endeavour of establishing rule of law by ensuring speedy trials.

Addressing a function where the Patna High Courts new "centenary building" was inaugurated by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, Kumar also assured the judiciary of all possible help from the government. "We have been giving expeditious approvals to any proposals for recruiting new staff or constructing new buildings. We are committed to continue doing the same", Kumar said.

The Chief Minister stressed that establishing the rule of law was a responsibility that the government and the judiciary shared.

"The government goes about its job of enforcing law. But, it is the judiciary which ensures that the guilty are not spared and the innocent are not made to suffer", he remarked.

He also fondly recalled the pro-active role adopted by the Patna High Court when he first came to power in 2005.

"In 2006, soon after we took over, the Patna High Court had held a meeting where speedy trials and importance of these in crime control was emphasised.

"Speedy trials ensured conviction of a large number of criminals which caused crime rate to plummet", said the Chief Minister whose government is often credited with restoring law and order in a state plagued by lawlessness.

The chief minister, who was speaking in presence of a host of dignitaries from various parts of the country, urged the visitors to take time off to see recent architectural marvels like Samrat Ashok Convention Centre, Bapu Sabhagar auditorium and Sabhyata Dwar gateway which have been "built with an amount of steel greater than the Eiffel Tower".

He also urged them to pay a visit to the Sardar Patel Bhavan which houses the police headquarters and the disaster management department that can withstand earthquakes of severe magnitude.

