Bhubaneswar, Oct 7 (PTI) Noted Odia poet Nityananda Nayak has been selected for the prestigious Sarala Puraskar for his contribution to literature, the organisers said on Wednesday. The award, constituted by IMFA'S wing IMPaCT, consists of a citation and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. Nayak will be conferred with the foremost literary honour in the state for work of poetry 'Setebelaku Nathiba' which was published in 2017.

Two other persons will be honoured for their valuable contribution in the field of music and art.

Ranjit Kumar Nag will be awarded 'Ila Panda Sangeet Samman' and Shyamsundar Pattanaik will get 'Ila Panda Chitrakala Samman'.

They will receive a cash award of Rs. 1,50,000 each along with citations, an official release issued by the Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT), said.

Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the awards will handed over personally to the recipients without any public function.

The annual Sarala Puraskar, instituted by eminent Odia industrialist Bansidhar Panda and Ila Panda in 1979, has been continuously awarded by IMPaCT.

IMPaCT is the charitable wing of IMFA Ltd, the leading and the only fully integrated producer of ferro alloys in the country.

