Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], March 25 (ANI): Accusing the BJP of adopting "double standards" on the demand for setting up a turmeric board, turmeric farmers in Armoor in Nizamabad district on Thursday burnt BJP's manifesto for Tamil Nadu elections.

The central government earlier this month ruled out setting up a Turmeric Board in Telangana and told Rajya Sabha that the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry has already established a Regional Office-cum-Extension Centre of Spices Board at Nizamabad for export promotion of spices including turmeric.

The BJP in its manifesto for Tamil Nadu elections has promised to set up Turmeric Development Board on the lines of the Coconut Development Board.

According to the press release by farmers, turmeric is an important crop in the country with a total production of 11.53 lakh tonnes, which accounts for 78 per cent of total turmeric production in the world.

Telangana is the largest producer of turmeric with 3.86 lakh tonnes and has a cultivation area of 1.37 lakh acres.

Nizamabad district is one of the biggest centres of turmeric trade in Telangana.

In the run-up to the 2019 general election, BJP candidate Dharmapuri Arvind had given a written promise on a bond paper that he would convince the Centre to set up the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad if he was elected as Member of Parliament and won the seat.

However, the promise remains unfulfilled and protests by turmeric farmers have been holding protests in support of their demand.

The farmers demanded the resignation of the MP and questioned the "dual stance" of BJP on setting up a turmeric board. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)