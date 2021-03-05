New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday granted more time to the Centre and the Delhi government to file a status report to reassess the necessity of keeping the waqf premises -- situated at Hazrat Nizamuddin -- available for operation as a religious place.

A single-judge bench of Justice Mukta Gupta listed the matter for further hearing on March 24.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has sought time to file a report on the petition filed by the Delhi Waqf Board.

The petitioner has sought to reassess the necessity of keeping the waqf premises, situated at Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin between Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin and Police Station Hazrat Nizamuddin, under their locks.

The petitioner has sought to issue a direction to the respondents to consider adopting more advanced and scientific methods, including but not limited to, preparing sketch/digital sketch, photography/videography of the interiors of the said waqf premises, for securing the condition of the interiors of waqf premises, that is, Municipal nos. 168, 168A, 168B situated at Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin between Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin and police Station Hazrat Nizamuddin if securing the condition of interiors of the said waqf premises is necessary for the purpose of any investigation or criminal trial.

It also sought a direction to the respondents to cause only necessary and minimum interference with the operation of the religious place.

The petition said that the respondents have put the waqf premises comprised in Municipal nos. 168, 168A and 168B (Masjid Bangley Wali, Madarsa Kashif-ul Uloom and the attached hostel) situated as Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, under their locks since March 31 last year. It is submitted that the premises is popularly known as 'Markaz' and has been used for religious purposes.

Following the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the central government had allowed the religious places outside containment to open from June 8. However, as per the information of the petitioner from September 2020, the area of Hazrat Nizamuddin is kept outside the list of containment zones. (ANI)

