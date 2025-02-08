Dimapur, Feb 8 (PTI) The working committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPG), a conglomerate of seven organisations, on Saturday inducted three officials into its fold to engage with the Centre in finding a solution to the Naga political issue.

NSCN/GPRN (U) president MB Neokpao was inducted as the new convenor of the working committee, NNPG while NSCN (R)'s P Tikhak Naga and NSCN/ GPRN (K)'s Isak Sumi were included as working convenors.

The NNPG, initially led by its convenor N Kitovi, had signed an 'Agreed Positions' with the Centre on November 17, 2017. However, Kitovi was "impeached by the NSCN (Unification)", which led to the induction of a new convenor and two working convenors.

Speaking to media persons after the induction programme, NSCN/GPRN (Reformation) president Wangtin Konyak said, "There is only one NNPG entity and we have not seen or come across two or three groups. NNPG is engaged with the Government of India to find an honourable solution to the Naga political issue."

He also said, "NNPG had signed the Agreed Positions with the Government of India and our concern is its implementation. We are all committed and will move together till the logical conclusion of the talks."

Working Convenor of WC NNPG Isak Sumi stated that there may be internal differences within the setup but these can be sorted out.

“When it comes to the Naga issue, we all have one clear objective that is based on 'Agreed Positions' which we are all committed to,” he said.

NSCN/GPRN (U) Alezo Venuh said, “The working committee has given the roadmap to the Centre of what we have agreed in principle and now the ball is in the court of the Government of India.”

The WC NNPG, composed of seven different Naga groups, have been engaged in political negotiations with the Centre since November 2017.

However, the Centre has also been holding negotiations with the NSCN-IM for a solution since the signing of the ceasefire in 1997 and inked a framework agreement in 2015.

In October 2019, the then interlocutor of the Centre for Naga peace talks and Nagaland Governor R N Ravi declared that talks had concluded.

However, the Centre has not accepted the NSCN-IM's persistent demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)