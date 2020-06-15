India News | No Advertisement Issued for Recruitment of Constables, Says Punjab Police

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 15 (ANI): Punjab Police on Monday cleared that it has not issued any advertisement inviting online applications for the recruitment of constables.

The police department has requested citizens to completely disregard the purported advertisement captioned "Recruitment of Male and Female Constable - 2020 (District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre)" and described it as a fake document being circulated on social media.

Also Read | Shocking! Woman in Kerala's Ernakulam Dies After Colliding Into Bank's Glass Door, CCTV Video Shows Accident.

There is no truth or veracity in the purported advertisement, said the Punjab Police spokesperson, adding that "a perusal of the document showed that material from earlier advertisements of Punjab Police had been used to mislead the public."

Further, the so-called advertisement was stated to be signed by Suresh Arora, IPS, Director General of Police, Punjab, when the fact was that Arora superannuated from service on February 7, 2019, and was no longer heading the Punjab Police force, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Uttarakhand Rise to 1,845 With 26 New Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

An FIR has been registered at the State Cyber Crime Cell and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)