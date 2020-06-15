Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | No Advertisement Issued for Recruitment of Constables, Says Punjab Police

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 11:47 PM IST
Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 15 (ANI): Punjab Police on Monday cleared that it has not issued any advertisement inviting online applications for the recruitment of constables.

The police department has requested citizens to completely disregard the purported advertisement captioned "Recruitment of Male and Female Constable - 2020 (District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre)" and described it as a fake document being circulated on social media.

There is no truth or veracity in the purported advertisement, said the Punjab Police spokesperson, adding that "a perusal of the document showed that material from earlier advertisements of Punjab Police had been used to mislead the public."

Further, the so-called advertisement was stated to be signed by Suresh Arora, IPS, Director General of Police, Punjab, when the fact was that Arora superannuated from service on February 7, 2019, and was no longer heading the Punjab Police force, the spokesperson said.

An FIR has been registered at the State Cyber Crime Cell and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

