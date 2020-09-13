New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): The Director General of Civil Aviation on Sunday clarified that bona fide passenger travelling in an aircraft can take pictures and video while in flight; take off and landing.

However, the passengers cannot use any recording device which compromises air safety or violates prevalent norms.

"It is clarified that a bona fide passenger travelling in an aircraft engaged in scheduled air transport services may do still and video photography from inside such an aircraft while in flight; take off and landing," DGCA said.

However, this permission does not include use of any recording equipment which imperils or compromises air safety; violates prevalent norms; creates chaos or disruption during operation of flight or expressly prohibited by crew, DGCA said in a statement.

"Action may be initiated against those persons found in violation of above guideline," it stated.

Recently, Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an order saying airline's flight schedule on any given route would be suspended for two weeks if any individual is found taking photographs at a government aerodrome or from a flying aircraft.

It further said flight services on the route will be restored only after the airline has taken punitive action against those who are found guilty of the violation.

Two days ago, DGCA sought a report from IndiGo airlines on photography and videography during actress Kangana Ranaut's flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai on September 9. (ANI)

