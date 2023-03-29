New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) No case of caste discrimination and alienation of SC and ST students have been reported from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in the last five years, the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Om Birla Could Become Third Lok Sabha Speaker To Face No Confidence Motion.

The Minister informed that seven cases of suicides by SC and ST students have been reported in IITs while the same number of students from the two categories in Central Universities died by suicide since 2018.

"No cases of caste discrimination and alienation in SC and ST students have been reported from IITs in the last five years. With regard to Central Universities (CUs), no data of caste discrimination is maintained centrally.

Also Read | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Says 'Russia-Ukraine Conflict Taught Us To Be Self-Reliant in Energy Needs'.

"In cases of suicides, besides an internal inquiry by the institute, the district and police administration also enquire into the incident. The reasons behind such suicides were found to be academic stress, family reasons, personal reasons, mental health issues, etc," Sarkar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)