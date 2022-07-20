New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) No cases of children forced to leave their homes for illegal child labour and smuggling during lockdown have come to the notice of the apex child rights body NCPCR, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said 330 stations have been covered under the project of 'Integrated Emergency Response Management System (IERMS) for installing CCTVs and monitoring rooms at railway stations.

All 67 stations of Konkan Railway have been commissioned under the project of 'Provision of Video Surveillance System' and 696 anti-human trafficking units are functional in districts of states and UTs under the project for 'Setting up/strengthening Anti-Human Trafficking Units.

"As per information received from National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), no such cases/reports regarding children forced to leave their homes for illegal child labour, smuggling and forced marriage during lockdown have come to the notice," she said in a written response.

A total 617 complaints relating to child kidnapping have been received by the NCPCR since 2020.

Responding to a question on mandatory requirement of Aadhaar card for minors who want to avail the Supplementary Nutrition Programme, she said, "No child is deprived of supplementary nutrition due to absence of Aadhaar number and the benefits under the scheme can be accessed using the mother's Aadhaar card."

She said the Ministry of Home Affairs is also implementing a scheme, namely Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) under Nirbhaya Fund with a total outlay of Rs 223.19 crore.

"Under CCPWC, MHA has provided grant to states/UTs to set up cyber forensic cum training laboratories, hiring of junior cyber consultant and training capacity building to provide hands-on training to law enforcement agencies, investigators, prosecutors and judicial officers. Twenty eight states/UTs have set up cyber forensic cum training laboratories. More than 19,000 police personnel, prosecutors, and judicial officers have been trained," she said in a written response.

