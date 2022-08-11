Shimla, Aug 11 (PTI) A no-confidence motion moved by the Congress and the CPI-M against the Jai Ram Thakur government in Himachal Pradesh was defeated by voice vote in the state Assembly on Thursday.

The voting took place at 4.50 pm after the opposition legislators walked out from the House during the chief minister's reply at 3.52 pm.

Also Read | IAF Agniveer Result 2022: CASB Air Force Agnipath Result Announced on agnipathvayu.cdac.in; Here's How to Download.

The House witnessed a stormy debate over the no-confidence motion as the opposition members targeted the BJP government over law and order, unemployment, price rise and other issues.

The ruling BJP party rejected the charges claiming the opposition has failed to come up with any concrete issue.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Why India Celebrates I-Day on August 15? Know History Behind Why THIS Date Was Chosen Specifically.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)