Chandigarh, Jul 20 (PTI) Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday said the killing of two gangsters, who had allegedly shot dead singer Sidhu Moosewala, in a police encounter in Amritsar was no consolation for the family and millions of his fans across the globe.

“This can neither bring Moosewala back, nor can it wash off the stain on the Punjab government, whose criminal lapse and negligence in pruning of his security led to his killing,” Warring said in a statement here.

Gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa were killed in an encounter by the Punjab Police in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Warring said that there was "nothing great" about the encounter that led to killing of the two alleged shooters, as eventually the killers would have been nabbed like others have already been arrested.

“There are some serious questions which still remain unanswered about the grave lapse on part of the government as to how Moosewala's security was pruned despite such grave threat to his life,” he said, adding that these questions will continue to haunt the Punjab government for a long time.

“Ideally the shooters should have been nabbed alive to get to the bottom of the conspiracy behind Moosewala's murder,” he said.

“So far nothing conclusive has come out and Punjab Police have not been able to get to the bottom of the matter even after 52 days of his murder.”

He said that the Wednesday shooting was the first “direct action” by the Punjab Police in the case so far, and even in this case, police could not nab the accused alive.

“Otherwise till now, Punjab Police have been dependent on whatever and whoever is being handed over to them by the Delhi Police, which seems to be more active in pursuing the matter,” he said.

