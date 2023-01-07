Raipur, Jan 7 (PTI) No COVID-19 case or death was reported in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, which kept the tally and toll unchanged at 11,77,760 and 14,146, respectively, a health official said.

The recovery count rose by five and reached 11,63,612, leaving the state with two active cases, he added.

So far, 1,88,49,329 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,377 during the day, a government release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,760, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,612, active cases 2, today tests 1,377, total tests 1,88,49,329.

