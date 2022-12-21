New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Ajay Kumar Mishra informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that no cyber attack or data hacking incident has been observed in the Data Centre or the Disaster Recovery Sites of the Office of Registrar General and Census Commissioner of the country.

He also informed that multi-layered security approaches have been adopted for the security of census data.

Also Read | Online Fraud: Delhi Police Arrests Five Fraudsters for Duping More Than 500 People on Social Media.

"No cyberattack or data hacking incident has been observed in the Data Centre or its Disaster Recovery Sites of the Office of Registrar General & Census Commissioner, India. Multi-layered security approach has been adopted for security and safety of census data," the MoS said in the Lower House.

Earlier on December 13, Ajay Kumar Mishra informed the Lok Sabha that the number of cyber crime incidents, including frauds, was on the rise, with the enhanced use of cyberspace.

Also Read | COVID-19 Horror in China: Dead Bodies Pile On Top of Each Other in Hospital Morgues As Coronavirus Wave Strikes Beijing.

The MoS shared the input in a written reply to a query of fellow Lower House members Nishikant Dubey, Jual Oram and Aparupa Poddar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)