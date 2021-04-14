Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said there is no dearth of either COVID-19 vaccines or medicines in the state.

"I am reiterating there is no dearth of COVID-19 medicine or vaccines in Karnataka. Luckily, all the three companies manufacturing Remedisivir are in Karnataka and they have assured me the supplies," Sudhakar told media.

"Government will procure the medicine not only for its own stock but also for private hospitals," the Health Minister added.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai ruled out the possibility of lockdown following a surge in coronavirus cases and said that an all-party meeting has been called along with a technical advisory committee to review the COVID situation in the state.

The meeting will be conducted on April 18 and the committee will suggest the measures needed to be taken to curb the coronavirus situation in the state.

Karnataka reported 2,632 new COVID-19 cases, 6,079 discharges, and 67 deaths on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)