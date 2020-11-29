Lakhisarai (Bihar) [India], October 28 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday slammed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his critical personal comments on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that no decent person can make such allegations on the record.

"The inappropriate words used by Tejaswi Yadav can't be repeated on TV. It was Nitish Kumar's biggest mistake to make Lalu Yadav leader of the legislative party, and Tejaswi Yadav the Deputy Chief Minister. It's the unfortunate after-effects of Chief Minister's action that lead to Tejaswi making such allegations on Nitish Ji's personal life," the Union Minister told ANI in Bihar's Barahiya.

He alleged that no decent person can make such allegations in the floor of the House, and added that the opposition leader's statement will be detrimental for politics and society.

Yesterday while speaking in the state Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav expressed anger over the Chief Minister's video circulating on social media where allegedly referring to RJD chief Lalu Yadav he said "in the expectation of a boy he produced many girls."

"During campaigning, some people were counting children. In a clip, CM was heard saying, 'Bete ki chah me bitiya paida karte reh gaye'. In reply, I said it doesn't suit the most experienced CM to drag my sisters into politics," Tejashwi Yadav told reporter after the Assembly session.

"People can even say that you (CM) did not have another child out of fear that it could be a girl. But I didn't say that during elections. I just reminded him that the youngest child of my parents is a girl," he added.

Giving a clarification, Nitish Kumar said, "I was speaking about the fertility rate and said that in humour. Did I say anything about anyone? People are taking it on themselves on their own." (ANI)

