New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) No decision has been taken as of now on the implementation of a uniform civil code in the country as the matter is sub-judice, the government told Lok Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said there are some writ petitions pending in the Supreme Court regarding the uniform civil code issue.

"Since the matter is sub-judice, no decision on the implementation of the uniform civil code in the country has been taken as of now," he said.

The minister said legislative interventions ensure gender and religion-neutral uniform laws. Article 44 of the Constitution provides that the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.

Personal laws, such as intestacy and succession; wills; joint family and partition; marriage and divorce, relate to Entry 5 of List-III-Concurrent List of the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution.

"...hence, the states are also empowered to legislate upon them. The 21st Law Commission of India undertook examination of various issues relating to uniform civil code and uploaded a consultation paper titled 'Reform of Family Law' on its website for wider discussions," he noted.

The uniform civil code was one of the poll promises by the ruling BJP during the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

