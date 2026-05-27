India News | No Decision Taken Yet on Karnataka Leadership: AICC Karnataka In-charge Randeep Surjewala

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 27 (ANI): A day after the Congress leadership seemed to be inclined towards a leadership change in Karnataka, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala sought to discourage speculation, saying no meeting of the legislature party has been called, and any decision the party takes will be in the interest of the people of the state.

Surjewala, who is the Congress incharge of Karnataka, told reporters that they will be informed as things evolve.

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"As KC Venugopal had said yesterday, currently no meeting of the legislature party has been called by the Congress party. No other decision has yet been taken. As things evolve, we will inform you. I can't tell you what will happen after one month, 20 days, tomorrow, six months, one year. That is speculation... I'm requesting you with folded hands not to indulge in speculation," Surjewala said.

Surjewala also lauded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

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"Siddaramaiahji is a very seasoned, respectable leader of the party. Siddaramaiahji as the Leader of Opposition, as Chief Minister twice, has contributed immensely to the Congress party. DK Shivakumar is an organization man who has risen from the Youth Congress to PCC. As a Cabinet Minister, he has served with multiple Chief Ministers and he continues to serve as Deputy Chief Minister of Siddaramaiah for the last three years," Surjewala said.

"I only assure you of one thing on behalf of the Congress party and on behalf of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and through your agency, through all of you, I want to assure every brother and sister of Karnataka, every single Kannadiga, the only decision that we will take will be in the interest of people of Karnataka," he added.

Surjewala said the only decision that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi take "will only be not in favour of individuals but in favour of Karnataka".

Amid the prolonged leadership tussle in Karnataka, the Congress leadership is learnt to be settling in favour of change and has apparently conveyed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to pave the way for it.

There has been constant speculation over the elevation of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar since the Congress government in Karnataka completed half its term and another round of talks is expected before a final decision, party sources said.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were in the national capital on Tuesday and took part in a meeting with Congress central leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Officially, the party said that the meeting discussed upcoming Rajya Sabha polls and Council elections and termed as "speculation" reports about a possible leadership change in the state.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told mediapersons that party candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka will be announced along with candidates from other states.

"Today, we had a detailed meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, general secretary incharge of Karnataka (Randeep Singh Surjewala) and I were part of the discussion. The entire discussion was concentrated only on upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and Council Elections of Karnataka," Venugopal said.

"Whatever speculation you people are doing is only speculation; no reality at all...The candidates of Rajya Sabha and Council seats of Karnataka will be announced along with the other seats like that from other states...This is what we decided today and nothing else," he added.

Sources said after discussions concerning Rajya Sabha and Council elections, a separate meeting took place between Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi for over half an hour.

The sources said that Siddaramaiah has been asked to pave the way a change, although no deadline has been given to the party's senior leader.

They said Siddaramaiah has been given options, including a Rajya Sabha seat, but final decision is expected after another round of talks between him and Rahul Gandhi.

Speculation around leadership change in the Karnataka Congress has been brewing since the government completed its two-and-a-half years of tenure last year.

The speculation intensified after the Congress leadership invited Siddaramaiah for discussions.

The Congress government in the state has completed three years.

Over the past 18 months, Shivakumar's supporters have repeatedly claimed that he would soon take over as Chief Minister. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)