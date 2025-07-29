New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The government has not taken any decision to update the National Population Register (NPR), the Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday.

Replying to a written question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the Centre has notified its intent to conduct the census in the Gazette on June 16, 2025.

Also Read | Vulgar Messages to Actress Ramya: Such Incidents Must Be Brought to a Halt, Says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

He said the census will be conducted in two phases-- in phase one i.e. houselisting and housing census, the housing conditions, assets and amenities of each household will be collected.

"Subsequently, in second phase i.e. Population Enumeration, the demographic, socio-economic, cultural and other details of every person in each household will be collected. In the census, caste enumeration will also be done," he said.

Also Read | ‘Operation Sindoor’ Debate in Lok Sabha: Under Home Minister Amit Shah the Pahalgam Terror Attack Happened, but Where Is Accountability, Says Priyanka Gandhi (Watch Video).

The minister said the estimated financial outlay for conducting the census is under finalization.

"No decision has been taken to update the National Population Register. The intent to conduct the Census has been notified. The period of conducting houselisting and housing Census will be notified in due course," he said.

The minister was asked if the government notified the intention to conduct the NPR update prior to the Census-2027.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)