Shimla, Sep 15 (PTI) People entering Himachal Pradesh will no longer require an online registration, the state government announced on Tuesday.

However, movement of interstate buses will remain suspended till further orders, it said.

The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. This is for the first time after a nationwide coronavirus lockdown came into effect on March 24 that people will not need any registration to enter the hill state.

However, this could not be immediately known whether the existing condition for tourists to show a negative COVID-19 report and advance hotel booking will continue or not.

The issue of opening of schools and colleges in the state did not come up for discussion in the cabinet meeting.

