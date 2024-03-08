Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): After coming out of jail in an alleged Maoist links case, former Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba said that there was no evidence against him and the case was false and fabricated.

GN Saibaba walkout of Nagpur Central Jail on Thursday Morning after being acquitted by Bombay High Court. While addressing the press conference he explained the reason for the injustice done to him for 10 years.

"Why just humongous suffering given to me and others. Why 10 years of such injustice? 10 years ago, Veteran democratic people in Delhi asked me to coordinate human rights Society, organisations, groups, civil society groups to raise as a single voice. For the voice of tribal people, at that time there was Salwa-Judum, Operation green hunt going on and tribal people were crushed and their land were grabbed for mining and the other things. All this democratic people asked me to coordinate because they trusted me as a kind of a foot Soldier, who will bring a unity of all kind of democratic voices among themselves and among all of us to live platform for civil society groups and dalit organisations, tribal organisations," he said.

He claimed that the government that was in power at that time did not like the human rights movement and hence the case was filed against him.

"Whichever that the government of the day in the state, they did not like this (Human right Movement)," he said.

According to Saibaba, the government had no evidence against him, the case was false and fabricated as there were no facts. he said that, not once, even twice the higher judiciary has accepted this.

"March 7 was the day when I was convicted, without any evidence without any facts, without anything that could stand before law. False and fabricated case. Today you can see not once, twice the higher judiciary conformed that this case is without fact, without proof, without evidence, without any legal matter," he added.

Saibaba said that in the cell he was unable to move from a wheelchair to the washroom. He alleged that he was deprived of proper and necessary medical treatment even though his body was decrepit due to diseases related to heart, liver and pancreas.

He also alleged that advocate Surendra Gadling was put in jail because he fought his case.

Saibaba expressed grief over the death of co-accused Pandu Narote. He said that Narote was from a small adivasi village and he fell victim to this injustice.

Answering a question about further course of action and will he continue to fight for human rights, He said that it is the duty of every responsible citizen to fight for human rights, but getting medicine and proper treatment for his sick body should be his first priority.

Earlier, The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday acquited GN Saibaba and five other accused in an alleged Maoist links case and "waging war against India", the second time in two years that the judiciary has quashed charges in the high-profile case.

The court acquitted all accused including GN Saibaba, Hem Mishra, Mahesh Tirkey, Vijay Tirkey, Narayan Sanglikar, Prashant Rahi and Pandu Narote (deceased). (ANI)

