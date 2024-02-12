Guwahati, Feb 12 (PTI) Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika on Monday claimed that no "fake encounter" has taken place in the state so far.

He said magisterial enquiries, however, have been ordered in several cases of custodial deaths.

Also Read | PM Modi UAE Visit: Inauguration of BAPS Temple Key Part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's United Arab Emirates Visit, Says Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra (Watch Video).

Hazarika, replying on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio, to a query from Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi, said that 34 accused have died in police custody from May 10, 2012 to January 31, 2024.

Another 131 accused have been injured while in custody, he added.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP's Political Affairs Committee To Discuss Party Candidates for LS Polls, Alliance With Congress.

He said FIRs have been lodged in each case of custodial death or injury, although magisterial enquiries had not been ordered in each instance.

Magisterial probes have been ordered in 97 cases, while no such probe has been ordered in 60 cases, he added.

Asked about data on "fake encounters" in the state, Hazarika said there have been no instances of such happenings in the state so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)