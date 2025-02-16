Guwahati, Feb 16 (PTI) Amid hullabaloo over Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife's alleged ISI links, the Assam cabinet on Sunday decided not to register any case against the parliamentarian or his British spouse but instructed the DGP to file an FIR against Pakistan national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government will write to the Centre to probe Gogoi's wife Elizabeth Colburn's participation in Lok Sabha campaigns in erstwhile Kaliabor constituency, which was won by the Congress MP twice, despite being a British citizen.

"Multiple news reports, social media posts and other information in the public domain have surfaced regarding certain comments made by a Pakistan national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, aimed at disrupting communal harmony in Assam," stated the cabinet resolution, read out to the media by Sarma.

Sheikh's social media activity includes exhaustive commentary on India's internal affairs and parliamentary matters, raising serious concerns on the said individual's intention to compromise and damage India's interests, it added.

"Given the broader national security implications of this issue, particularly in Assam, the state cabinet has directed the DGP to register a case against Sheikh under appropriate provisions of the BNS and other relevant laws.

"Additionally, the cabinet directs an extensive inquiry to be conducted to ascertain whether these activities are part of a larger conspiracy and to identify any sympathisers or associates within Assam and across India who may be aiding Sheikh's anti-India agenda," the document said.

It said that the inquiry may investigate the width and depth of Sheikh's network within Assam and India, examine individuals, organisations and accomplices based in the country who have aided and abetted his actions against India, and seek assistance from central agencies and departments concerned for the probe.

"The cabinet expects this matter to be pursued with utmost seriousness in the interest of India's security and sovereignty. It notes that Assam has historically remained a hotspot for ISI-sponsored activities, necessitating heightened vigilance and decisive action," Sarma while reading the resolution.

The cabinet decision is in contrast to Sarma's statement on Saturday that a police case was likely to be registered and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe into the allegations of Pakistan links of Colburn.

He had said that a detailed inquiry will be carried out as apprehensions were being raised about whether ISI had attempted to infiltrate the CMO when Gogoi's father, the late Tarun Gogoi, was heading the state.

The cabinet resolution said that following scrutiny of Sheikh's social media activity and information available in the public domain, it appears that he has been in contact with Elizabeth Gogoi (Colburn), the wife of Gaurav Gogoi.

"Apart from his engagements with Government of Pakistan, Ali Sheikh has also founded LEAD Pakistan, a non-profit organisation working in the field of climate change. Elizabeth Gogoi was an integral part of LEAD Pakistan during her time spent in Islamabad.

"Both Sheikh and Elizabeth Gogoi have been a part of global climate action group called the Climate and Development Knowledge Network (CDKN) which operates in both India and Pakistan," the resolution said.

The cabinet noted its concerns regarding the explicit involvement of a Pakistan-based leader and other actors of a climate action group in matters concerning India's internal affairs, thereby raising "serious questions" on its actual intent and operations.

"... Sheikh is an influential individual with pervasive roots in the Government of Pakistan and its leadership, having even represented Pakistan in international forums... he has even served the Pakistan government in several advisory positions and via committees constituted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan," it added.

In light of these facts and given the historical attempts of Pakistani state and non-state actors to destabilise Assam, the state government took Sheikh's attempts to interfere in the domestic matters of the state and India with utmost seriousness, the resolution said.

The CM also alleged that Colburn campaigned for Gogoi prior to two Lok Sabha elections in Kaliabor constituency.

"How could a British national take part in Indian elections? She was directly involved with the election process and we can see old TV clippings. That means she violated visa norms. If so, the Indian government should examine it and revoke her visa," he told reporters.

Sarma, however, said that taking Indian citizenship is a matter of personal choice and he would not like to comment on that even though Congress MP Sonia Gandhi took the country's citizenship.

Asked about the police case and possible role of the MP, Sarma said he would refrain from making any political comments from now as the police has been instructed to register a case and all future briefings on the subject will be done by the DGP of Assam from now.

"In Lok Sabha, the MP asked questions on nuclear radars, uranium mines in Meghalaya and other such sensitive matters. What was the need to know such things by an Assam MP? I hope he and his wife will cooperate in the probe, otherwise they will be summoned," he added.

Gogoi on Friday said the BJP went to extreme steps to defame him and his family and asserted that he would be taking appropriate legal action.

