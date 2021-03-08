Dehradun, Mar 8 (PTI) Amid growing speculation about a leadership change in Uttarakhand, the state BJP on Monday said there has been no formal announcement about any meeting of the legislature party here on Tuesday.

"As far as my knowledge goes, no formal announcement has been made yet about any state legislature party meeting here tomorrow," state BJP Chief Spokesman Munna Singh Chauhan told PTI.

However, when asked whether a major change was in the offing as the sudden turn of events on the political front in Uttarakhand indicated, Chauhan briefly said, "Let us see."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat arrived here on Monday and met central BJP leaders amid speculation that the party is mulling political changes in the state.

Two central leaders, BJP vice president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushyant Singh Gautam, are learned to have submitted their report to party president J P Nadda on their return from the state where they had gone to speak to state BJP core group members.

