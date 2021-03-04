Imphal, Mar 4 (PTI) Manipur did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, an official said on Thursday.

The COVID-19 tally in the state remained at 29,283, he said.

The state currently has 32 active COVID-19 cases, while 28,878 have recovered from the disease, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 98.61 per cent.

The coronavirus death toll in the state is 373.

Meanwhile, 3,286 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, taking the total number of people vaccinated so far to 60,566, the official added.

