Kohima, Apr 6 (PTI) Nagaland did not report any fresh COVID-19 case on Tuesday, with its rally remaining unchanged at 12,365, a health official said.

"No +ve case of COVID-19 reported today. 2 +ve patients of COVID-19 have recovered in Dimapur," Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

The caseload includes 11,982 recovered patients and 134 active cases, he said.

So far, 91 people, including 10 with comorbidities, have succumbed to the virus, while a total of 158 patients have migrated to other states, the minister said.

Nagaland has tested 1,37,282 samples thus far.

Meanwhile, the state has administered 93,707 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 68,126 people till Monday, State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said.

