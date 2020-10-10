Jammu, Oct 10 (PTI) Allaying fears about fuel crisis due to ongoing strike in Punjab over new farm laws, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday said there is no shortage of petrol and diesel or LPG in any district of the Jammu division.

"As per the reports from Assistant Directors of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), sufficient quantity of petrol and diesel for 30 to 40 days is available in the division. Similarly supply of LPG is sufficient to cater to the demands for 24 to 30 days,” an official spokesman said.

He said the information was given at a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjiv Verma here to review the supply and stock position of petrol, diesel and LPG in the region. Senior functionaries of the FCS&CA department and representatives of oil companies attended the meeting.

"There is adequate supply of petrol and diesel with oil tankers coming smoothly from Punjab without any hindrance and the administration is also providing smooth passage to these tankers for onward journey to different districts of the Union Territory,” the spokesman said.

