New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Announcing strict measures to control vehicular pollution in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday said that vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will not be supplied fuel at petrol pumps in Delhi, starting from December 18, said an official release.

Addressing the press conference, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "To control tailpipe emissions from vehicles, all petrol/diesel/CNG pump dealers have been instructed to provide fuel only upon presentation of a valid PUCC."

He further added, "For the protection of Delhi's air, all vehicles registered outside Delhi and of a category lower than BS-VI will not be allowed to enter Delhi when GRAP-III and GRAP-IV are implemented. No polluting vehicle will be allowed to enter Delhi."

He further stated that when GRAP-IV is in force, vehicles carrying any kind of construction material will also be barred from entering Delhi.

The Minister said that PUCC and vehicle categories will be verified through Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems and ground-level checks. He appealed to citizens to carry valid PUCC certificates to avoid inconvenience.

Sirsa said the current government has implemented scientific, data-driven measures to control pollution.

He said, "In 8 out of the 11 months, better air quality has been recorded compared to the previous year. Even in a critical month like November, the average AQI remained approximately 20 points lower than last year. This is a result of daily stringent actions and structural reforms."

On action against industries and generator sets, the Minister said DPCC and district administration teams are conducting extensive surveys in industrial areas, redevelopment zones and non-conforming areas. He said 824 industrial units have been identified for action so far.

He added that more than 2,000 notices have been issued and penalties totalling Rs 9.21 crore have been imposed for violations of pollution norms. Strict action is also continuing against diesel generator sets and polluting commercial establishments. Over 3,200 generator sets have been inspected in accordance with CAQM standards, and 318 banquet halls have been directed to ensure compliance with DG set norms, with sealing action to follow in case of violations.

On legacy waste management, Sirsa said waste processing at all three landfill sites has been increased from 20,000 metric tonnes per day to 35,000 metric tonnes per day to complete biomining by 2026. He said that of the approximately 202 acres of landfill area, 45 acres have been reclaimed so far, with plantations underway and dense forests being developed on seven acres.

On public transport, the Minister said, "Delhi's public transport is rapidly moving towards a green transition. 3,427 electric buses have already been inducted, and by December, the number will reach 3,800."

Responding to protests by AAP, Sirsa said, "Those who ruled Delhi for 10-12 years and inflicted the disease of pollution on the city are now protesting against the same disease. They left Delhi with mountains of garbage and smog, and now they are playing politics in the name of clean air."

He further added, "While some leaders are engaged in drama, the current government is addressing pollution on a daily basis, hotspot by hotspot, landfill by landfill and industry by industry."

He said that while only 13 pollution hotspots had been identified earlier, the current government has identified 62 traffic-congestion hotspots and begun work on them.

The Minister said a high-level expert group of scientists led by a former Union Environment Secretary has been constituted and has begun meetings, while a separate CAQM committee is also working in parallel. He added that online emission monitoring systems are being installed in 280 industrial units and warned that strict action, including closure, will be taken against industries that fail to install these systems within the stipulated timeline.

Addressing Delhi residents, Sirsa said pollution cannot be eliminated completely in 9-10 months, but the direction and intent are clear, with daily efforts to reduce the AQI. He urged vehicle owners to obtain valid PUCC certificates and comply with the new rules, stating that the government remains committed to providing Delhi with clean air and a pollution-free future. (ANI)

