Indore, Apr 1 (PTI) Following stiff opposition, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday said there would not be any hike in municipal taxes in Indore for the present.

"There won't be a hike in water, property and other taxes in Indore for now," Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat told reporters.

Besides opposition Congress, the ruling BJP leaders too were opposed to a hike in taxes in Indore, which is worst-affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the state. PTI

