Shimla, Mar 16 (PTI) There is no immediate requirement of a curfew or a lockdown in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Tuesday, amid a recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The remark came a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with chief ministers on the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive.

Thakur said areas reporting high prevalence of new infections may be declared containment zones and effective contact-tracing drives undertaken there.

He, however, added that a final decision over this would be taken after Wednesday's discussion with the prime minister.

Himachal Pradesh reported 119 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which pushed the state's infection tally to 59,869, Special Secretary, Health, Nipun Jindal said.

The number of active cases of the disease in the state stands at 820, while 58,037 patients have recovered so far, he added.

One more fatality was reported in Mandi district, taking the death toll in the state to 998, Jindal said.

A total of 1,02,958 people aged 60 or above and 4,271 of those in the age group of 45 to 59 have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, he said.

He added that 14,130 frontline workers have so far been administered both the shots of the vaccine in the state.

