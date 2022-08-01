New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Monday said that a citizen does not have an indefeasible right to hold, possess or bear firearms under the Constitution or the law governing regulations of arms and ammunition.

Justice Yashwant Varma, dismissing a petition by a life member of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), noted that the argument for a right to carry non-prohibited weapons by virtue of the guarantee conferred by Article 21 of the Constitution has already been rejected by another high court.

The court said that the Arms Act, which legislates on the subject of firearms, the regime of licensing, and the regulations of arms and ammunition, seeks to balance the need of law-abiding citizens to possess firearms for self-defence while ensuring that dangerous weapons are not made available to anti-social elements.

“It is well settled that neither the Constitution nor the Act confers an indefeasible right upon citizens to hold, possess or bear firearms. The argument of a right to carry non-prohibited weapons by virtue of the guarantee conferred by Article 21 of the Constitution was specifically rejected by five learned Judges of the Allahabad High Court,” the court said.

In his plea, the petitioner called in question a 2021 communication issued by the Office of the Additional Commissioner of Police (Licensing) which brought to his attention the prescribed limit of an individual carrying or possessing not more than two firearms as per Section 3(2) of the Arms Act.

It observed that all licensees including the petitioner would be obliged to deposit a firearm in excess of two within 15 days either with the jurisdictional police station or an authorized arms dealer.

The petitioner, who held a valid license for a point 22 bore target pistol, a point 22 rifle, and a point 32 revolver, claimed that a member of a rifle club or association is duly recognized by the statute itself as falling outside the ambit of the legal obligation to deposit a firearm which may be held or possessed in excess of two.

The court however said that it “fails to find any justification” to accept the contention of the petitioner that members of associations or clubs are exempt from the restrictions.

The court noted that the Act did not create a separate category for members of a rifle club or association and they were also not placed on an equal footing with persons engaged in the business of firearms, exporters, or importers of firearms, rifle clubs, associations or shooting ranges.

Persons who pursue shooting as a sporting activity have been dealt with separately in terms of exemptions granted by the central government under the Act, it added.

“The Court comes to the definite conclusion that a member of an association or club is statutorily accorded the permission to temporarily be in possession of a firearm in excess of two only in case he be holding or be in possession of an additional weapon which may be licensed to the club or association," stated the court.

"In any case and for reasons recorded hereinabove, the Court fails to find any justification to accept the contention of the petitioner or the associations that members of associations or clubs are exempt from the restrictions imposed by Section 3(2) of the Act,” the court said.PTI ADS

