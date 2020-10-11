Jammu, Oct 11 (PTI) The Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu on Sunday said issues related to oxygen supply at the health facility have been resolved.

A total of 470 oxygen cylinders have been consumed in the last 12 hours, including 440 in GMC, and there are 129 ventilators in the health facility, an official statement said.

Also Read | Ferrari Car Mows Down Pedestrian in Hyderabad’s Madhapur, Driver Arrested.

It said GMC principal Nasib C Digra inspected the vital patient care facilities and interacted with doctors and staff on duty.

He also inspected the parking areas and issued necessary directions to officials concerned to ensure hassle-free movement of traffic within the hospital premises.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Woman Gangraped, Thrown Into River With Child in Buxar, One Held.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)